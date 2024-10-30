Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Employment growth in Q3 2024

29 October 2024_ The number of Singaporeans with jobs increased in the third quarter of 2024, with employment growth more than doubling and layoffs...

Singapore: Employment growth in Q3 2024
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
29 October 2024_ The number of Singaporeans with jobs increased in the third quarter of 2024, with employment growth more than doubling and layoffs declining. Preliminary labour market data shows that total employment growth increased from 11,300 in the second quarter to 24,100 in the July-September period. This positive sign reflects an economic recovery and greater stability in Singapore's labour market. The news is reported by தமிழ் முரசு. Singapore, one of Asia's leading city-states, is known for its dynamic economy and business-friendly environment.

