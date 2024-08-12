Singapore: Expansion of cycle path network with additional 87 km

August 11, 2024_ Singapore is expanding its network of cycle paths with a project to build 87km of new paths, to improve access to public transport and industrial areas. Work will begin in early 2026 and be completed by the end of 2030, with the aim of extending the total network to 1,300km. The project covers several areas, including Geylang, Hougang and Bedok, and aims to improve safety and accessibility for cyclists. The Land Transport Authority has already started contracts to build 55km of cycle paths in seven other locations. The news was reported by 联合早报. This development is part of a broader initiative to promote cycling as a sustainable means of transport in the city-state.