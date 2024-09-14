Singapore: Experts call for improvements in bank liquidity management

September 13, 2024_ Financial experts have stressed the importance of improving liquidity management in banks to ensure a more stable financial system, as capital requirements may not be sufficient. William Dudley, chairman of the Bretton Woods Committee, has warned that increasing capital requirements could make banks less competitive, pushing activities towards the less regulated non-bank financial sector. During a panel at the Future of Finance Forum 2024, Dudley suggested strengthening the central bank's role as a lender of last resort to address liquidity risks. The discussion also involved Colm Kelleher of UBS and Chia Der Jiun of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, highlighting the need for closer supervision of liquidity and capital risks. The news is reported by The Business Times. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is the government body responsible for regulating the financial sector in Singapore.