Singapore: FENDI Casa opens its first flagship store in the Asian city

September 20, 2024_ FENDI Casa has opened its first flagship store in Singapore, located at The Rise @ Oxley, a symbol of contemporary luxury. This new showroom offers an immersive experience, showcasing a wide range of designer furnishings that reflect Italian elegance and craftsmanship. Visitors can explore collections of modern furniture, including sofas, armchairs and one-of-a-kind pieces, all crafted with fine materials and traditional techniques. The partnership with Casa AEF and Design Capital Group underscores FENDI Casa's commitment to quality and innovation in design. The news is reported by greatnewplaces.com. This flagship store represents a major expansion of the Italian brand into the Asian market, bringing the charm of Italian design to Singapore.