Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Fendi Casa opens its first flagship store in the heart of the city
Redazione Adnkronos
18 July 2024_ Fendi Casa inaugurated its first flagship store in Singapore, located in the prestigious Rise @ Oxley. The store, which extends over 468 m2 and two floors, was designed under the supervision of the architecture department of Fendi HQ. The boutique features distinctive elements such as a raised platform and a staircase in Arabescato Vagli marble, a symbol of Italian craftsmanship. The new opening marks a further step in Fendi Casa's expansion in South-East Asia, after Jakarta, Phnom Penh, Seoul and Shanghai. Mens-folio.com reports it. The boutique offers a unique experience both day and night, with particular attention to detail and Italian tradition.

