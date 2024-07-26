Singapore: Fendi Casa opens its flagship store with the new F-Affair sofa

26 July 2024_ Fendi Casa has inaugurated its flagship store in Singapore, located in Oxley Rise, as part of an expansion plan in Asia-Pacific. The 468 m2 store presents the new Fendi F-Affair sofa, a modular design that reinterprets the famous 'FF' logo of the Roman brand. This sofa, launched at the Salone del Mobile 2024 in Milan, offers different configurations and customizable materials, highlighting the elegance and creativity of Italian design. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. Fendi Casa, part of the LVMH group, continues to consolidate its presence in the interior design market, attracting customers looking for luxury and innovation.