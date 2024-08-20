Singapore: Fiamma brings the taste of Italy with the new menu 'See You at Home'

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ Fiamma, an Italian restaurant located at Capella Singapore, has launched a new weekly four-course menu called ‘Ci Vediamo a Casa’, celebrating Italian home cooking. The menu features traditional dishes such as Insalata di Carciofi Crudi and Trofie al Pesto, offering an authentic Italian dining experience. Inspired by the passion of Chef Mauro Colagreco, the restaurant recreates the atmosphere of a typical Italian home, with special attention to detail and authentic flavours. The news was reported by anza.org.sg. Fiamma represents a slice of Italy in Singapore, where food lovers can immerse themselves in a culinary journey reminiscent of Italian family traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
