Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Financial sector growth in 2023

18 July 2024_ Singapore's financial sector recorded 10% growth in 2023, with assets under management (AUM) reaching $5.41 trillion as of 31 December...

Singapore: Financial sector growth in 2023
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Singapore's financial sector recorded 10% growth in 2023, with assets under management (AUM) reaching $5.41 trillion as of 31 December 2023. The corporate debt market saw an increase of 21% in new issues, reaching $230 billion. The private markets sector has shown significant growth, with private equity and venture capital achieving AUM of more than $650 billion. Chia Der Jiun, director general of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), highlighted the resilience of the country's financial sector.联合早报 reports it. Singapore's growth has been faster than the Asian average, with 77% of AUM coming from overseas and 89% invested outside the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it ampliamento growth Financial sector growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza