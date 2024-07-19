Singapore: Financial sector growth in 2023

18 July 2024_ Singapore's financial sector recorded 10% growth in 2023, with assets under management (AUM) reaching $5.41 trillion as of 31 December 2023. The corporate debt market saw an increase of 21% in new issues, reaching $230 billion. The private markets sector has shown significant growth, with private equity and venture capital achieving AUM of more than $650 billion. Chia Der Jiun, director general of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), highlighted the resilience of the country's financial sector.联合早报 reports it. Singapore's growth has been faster than the Asian average, with 77% of AUM coming from overseas and 89% invested outside the country.