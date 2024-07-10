Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
Singapore: Flights to Iran resume, saving time for European destinations

9 July 2024_ Flights between Singapore and destinations such as Frankfurt and Istanbul operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot now arrive...

10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
9 July 2024_ Flights between Singapore and destinations such as Frankfurt and Istanbul operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot now arrive faster thanks to the resumption of overflights of Iranian airspace from 27 June. The decision to resume these routes was made after a suspension that began on April 13 due to an Iranian attack on Israeli territory. SIA flights between Singapore and 14 destinations, including Milan and Rome, benefit from this change, saving up to an hour of flight time. Scoot flights between Singapore and Athens have also resumed flying over Iran. Straitstimes.com reports it. SIA stressed that the safety of passengers and staff remains the top priority.

