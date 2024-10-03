Singapore: Food delivery platforms abandon cloud kitchen market

03 October 2024_ Food delivery platforms have abandoned the cloud kitchen model in Singapore, although some operators remain optimistic. Cloud kitchens, which prepare food for delivery without a physical storefront, have seen a boom during the pandemic. However, at least two cloud kitchen operators have closed, including Deliveroo, which closed its two facilities in August, The Business Times reported. Cloud kitchens offer a cost-effective alternative for restaurateurs and are particularly attractive to new entrants to the restaurant market.