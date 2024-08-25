Singapore: Footballer Kyra Taylor faces joy and pain after debut with national team

August 24, 2024_ Kyra Taylor, a young Singaporean footballer, had an emotional experience during her debut for the Lionesses women's national team on July 16, scoring a goal in a 9-0 win over Macau. Moments before the match, the 18-year-old learned that her grandfather was in a coma due to a brain aneurysm, but her mother chose not to tell her so as not to distract her. Two days after the match, her grandfather passed away, leaving Kyra in a state of shock. The young footballer, who is preparing to move to Scotland to study psychology, shared her story with TODAY, highlighting the importance of family support and her passion for football. The Lionesses, Singapore's national women's team, is gaining more and more recognition and support in the sports landscape.