Singapore: Four in 10 adults at risk of diabetes, survey finds
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ A survey conducted by the National University of Singapore in collaboration with the Singapore Diabetes Association has revealed that 40% of adults in Singapore are pre-diabetic, with nearly 70% of them unaware of their risk. The research also revealed a general lack of knowledge about diabetes among the population. This alarming finding highlights the importance of awareness and prevention campaigns to address the rising incidence of the disease. The survey aims to encourage greater awareness and preventive actions among the public. The source of this information is 早报星期天. The Singapore Diabetes Association is a body dedicated to raising awareness and prevention of diabetes, providing support and resources for patients and their families.

