Singapore: Global Ikhwan Islamic School Closed After Abuse Allegations

16 September 2024_ Majlis Agama Islam Selangor (MAIS) has cancelled the registration of Global Ikhwan Islamic Primary School, which has been linked to alleged cases of child abuse. The decision was announced by MAIS president Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof on 14 September. Authorities launched an investigation after videos documenting the allegations were released, which are now in the hands of Jabatan Agama Islam Selangor (JAIS). The news was reported by Berita Harian. Global Ikhwan Holdings is a group that operates educational and commercial institutions in Malaysia, and the closure of the school raises concerns about the safety of children in educational facilities.