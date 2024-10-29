Singapore: Government aims to achieve 40% employment for people with disabilities by 2030

October 28, 2024_ The Singapore government is working to increase the employment rate of people with disabilities to 40% by 2030. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that new measures will be implemented to support caregivers and facilitate the entry into the workforce for graduates of special education schools. Despite an increase from 28% in 2019 to 33% in 2024, Wong stressed that more needs to be done to engage employers and expand job opportunities. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The Singapore government is committed to building a more inclusive society, recognizing the challenges faced by caregivers in the context of an aging population and smaller families.