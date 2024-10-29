Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Government aims to achieve 40% employment for people with disabilities by 2030

October 28, 2024_ The Singapore government is working to increase the employment rate of people with disabilities to 40% by 2030. Prime Minister...

Singapore: Government aims to achieve 40% employment for people with disabilities by 2030
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ The Singapore government is working to increase the employment rate of people with disabilities to 40% by 2030. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that new measures will be implemented to support caregivers and facilitate the entry into the workforce for graduates of special education schools. Despite an increase from 28% in 2019 to 33% in 2024, Wong stressed that more needs to be done to engage employers and expand job opportunities. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The Singapore government is committed to building a more inclusive society, recognizing the challenges faced by caregivers in the context of an aging population and smaller families.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
special education schools the news was reported by Berita Harian The Singapore government be
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza