Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
Singapore: Government announces financial aid for 1.5 million citizens

5 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a financial aid plan for 1.5 million citizens. The aid will range from $200 to $650, aimed at...

Singapore: Government announces financial aid for 1.5 million citizens
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
5 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a financial aid plan for 1.5 million citizens. The aid will range from $200 to $650, aimed at supporting those who have been affected by the rising cost of living. Families with an income of up to $25,000 will also be eligible for this financial support. This initiative is part of the government's efforts to alleviate the economic difficulties of citizens. This was reported by the Tamil news site Murasu. The goal is to provide immediate and tangible relief to families in difficulty.

