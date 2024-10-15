Singapore: Government blocks Allianz takeover of NTUC Income on public interest grounds

October 14, 2024_ The Singapore government has decided to halt insurance company Allianz's acquisition of 51% of NTUC Income, deeming the deal's structure and terms not to be in the public interest. Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong told Parliament that while the acquisition cannot proceed, the government is not ruling out future proposals that could address the concerns raised. NTUC Income, a major cooperative insurance company, had planned to strengthen its capital base through this transaction. The news was reported by 联合早报. The government also intends to amend legislation to ensure that the ministry's views are taken into account in future similar transactions.