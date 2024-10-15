Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Government blocks Allianz takeover of NTUC Income on public interest grounds

October 14, 2024_ The Singapore government has decided to halt insurance company Allianz's acquisition of 51% of NTUC Income, deeming the deal's...

Singapore: Government blocks Allianz takeover of NTUC Income on public interest grounds
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ The Singapore government has decided to halt insurance company Allianz's acquisition of 51% of NTUC Income, deeming the deal's structure and terms not to be in the public interest. Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong told Parliament that while the acquisition cannot proceed, the government is not ruling out future proposals that could address the concerns raised. NTUC Income, a major cooperative insurance company, had planned to strengthen its capital base through this transaction. The news was reported by 联合早报. The government also intends to amend legislation to ensure that the ministry's views are taken into account in future similar transactions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
not ruling out compagnia company could address
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza