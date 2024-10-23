Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Government Blocks Ten Fake Websites Linked to Foreign Forces

Singapore: Government Blocks Ten Fake Websites Linked to Foreign Forces
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ The Singapore government announced the blocking of ten fake websites created by foreign forces, which were using domain names similar to local ones to spread misleading news. These sites, which publish content in English, were blocked to prevent the spread of hostile information against the country. Authorities used Section 16 of the Broadcasting Act to order internet service providers to block access to these sites. According to investigations, no Singaporean citizens are involved in the operation of these sites, which could be used for disinformation campaigns in the future, as reported by 联合早报. The government has already blocked 95 social media accounts linked to a well-known foreign businessman and is considering extending security measures to websites as well.

