Singapore: Government considers reforms to increase transparency of the National Development Fund

July 30, 2024_ Singapore's National Development Fund has seen a steady rise in its profits in recent years, but its management and capital flows have raised concerns. Local experts have criticized the fund's lack of transparency, calling for tighter control over its operations. In response, the government announced that it will consider possible reforms to improve transparency and public trust in the fund. The news was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, a major Asian economy, manages the National Development Fund to support strategic investments and promote economic growth.