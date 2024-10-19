Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Government criticised for handling constitutional law

October 19, 2024_ The opposition party has issued strong criticisms of the Singapore government, accusing it of irresponsible handling of...

Singapore: Government criticised for handling constitutional law
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ The opposition party has issued strong criticisms of the Singapore government, accusing it of irresponsible handling of constitutional law. The comments have sparked heated political debate, with the opposition questioning the legitimacy of the government's decisions. Opposition leaders have said the government is trying to manipulate legal institutions in its favor, undermining democracy. The news is reported by 中國時報. The criticism comes at a time when Singapore is facing significant political and social challenges, making the situation even more delicate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
handling opposition party has it servizio aeroportuale
Vedi anche
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza