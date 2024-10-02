Singapore: Government funds post record gains in stock market

October 2, 2024_ Singapore's three major government funds have reached a market value of USD 1.865 trillion, up USD 450 billion from the end of last year. In the first eight months of 2024, these funds achieved a cumulative profit of USD 1.094 trillion, setting a new all-time record. The performance of funds, including the Social Security Fund, the Social Insurance Fund, and the National Security Fund, were particularly strong, with returns of 6.42%, 5.75%, and 4.25%, respectively. The source of this information is 工商時報. The inflow of capital into government funds is expected to continue to further stimulate the development of Singapore's stock market.