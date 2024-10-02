Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Government funds post record gains in stock market

October 2, 2024_ Singapore's three major government funds have reached a market value of USD 1.865 trillion, up USD 450 billion from the end of last...

Singapore: Government funds post record gains in stock market
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ Singapore's three major government funds have reached a market value of USD 1.865 trillion, up USD 450 billion from the end of last year. In the first eight months of 2024, these funds achieved a cumulative profit of USD 1.094 trillion, setting a new all-time record. The performance of funds, including the Social Security Fund, the Social Insurance Fund, and the National Security Fund, were particularly strong, with returns of 6.42%, 5.75%, and 4.25%, respectively. The source of this information is 工商時報. The inflow of capital into government funds is expected to continue to further stimulate the development of Singapore's stock market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
these funds achieved stock market funds fund
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza