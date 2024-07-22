Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Government intensifies cybersecurity exercises

22 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a series of exercises to improve its response capacity to cybersecurity crises. These exercises...

22 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a series of exercises to improve its response capacity to cybersecurity crises. These exercises will include tabletop simulations, field exercises and simulated attacks by specialized teams. The goal is to identify and fix vulnerabilities in peacetime computer systems. Minister of Communications and Information Yang Li Lian highlighted the importance of international and private sector cooperation to address global cybersecurity threats. Lianhe Zaobao reports it. The announcement was made at the opening of Singapore International Cyber Week, one of the largest cybersecurity conferences in the Asia-Pacific region.

