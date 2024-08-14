Singapore: Government introduces measures to address climate change in agriculture

August 14, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Agriculture has announced three new measures to address the effects of climate change on agriculture. The initiatives include strengthening agricultural insurance, promoting smart farming, and establishing an emergency response system for agricultural disasters. These measures aim to protect farmers and ensure food security in the country by reducing the impact of extreme weather conditions. The news was reported by The Merit Times. Singapore, an island nation known for its technological innovation, is seeking to ensure the sustainability of its agricultural sector amid growing climate vulnerability.