Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Government invests $140 million in nursing home expansion

October 13, 2024_ The Singapore government has announced an investment of $140 million to expand facilities dedicated to the elderly. This funding...

Singapore: Government invests $140 million in nursing home expansion
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ The Singapore government has announced an investment of $140 million to expand facilities dedicated to the elderly. This funding will be used to implement various programs for the well-being of the elderly, thus improving the quality of life of this segment of the population. The initiative aims to respond to the growing needs of the elderly population, ensuring adequate and accessible services. Singapore, as reported by Tamil Murasu, is therefore strengthening its commitment to supporting the elderly, a topic of growing importance in an aging society. Nursing homes are facilities that offer care and support to elderly people, helping to ensure they live a dignified and safe life.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This funding nursing homes facility investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza