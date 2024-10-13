Singapore: Government invests $140 million in nursing home expansion

October 13, 2024_ The Singapore government has announced an investment of $140 million to expand facilities dedicated to the elderly. This funding will be used to implement various programs for the well-being of the elderly, thus improving the quality of life of this segment of the population. The initiative aims to respond to the growing needs of the elderly population, ensuring adequate and accessible services. Singapore, as reported by Tamil Murasu, is therefore strengthening its commitment to supporting the elderly, a topic of growing importance in an aging society. Nursing homes are facilities that offer care and support to elderly people, helping to ensure they live a dignified and safe life.