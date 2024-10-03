Singapore: Government Offers Help to Cope with Cost of Living

03 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that the government will provide assistance to citizens to deal with the rising cost of living. In a speech on 2 October, Wong stressed that despite the decline in inflation, the issue remains a concern for the people. He assured that the government will do everything possible to support citizens and predicted a gradual improvement in the economic situation from 2024 onwards. Wong also said that the government will continue to monitor the economy and take necessary measures. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in the world, is known for its high cost of living and government policies aimed at ensuring the well-being of its citizens.