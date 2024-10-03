Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Government Offers Help to Cope with Cost of Living

03 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that the government will provide assistance to citizens to deal with the rising...

Singapore: Government Offers Help to Cope with Cost of Living
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that the government will provide assistance to citizens to deal with the rising cost of living. In a speech on 2 October, Wong stressed that despite the decline in inflation, the issue remains a concern for the people. He assured that the government will do everything possible to support citizens and predicted a gradual improvement in the economic situation from 2024 onwards. Wong also said that the government will continue to monitor the economy and take necessary measures. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in the world, is known for its high cost of living and government policies aimed at ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Berita Harian Singapore living
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza