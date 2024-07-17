Singapore: Government plans high-speed internet for all homes by 2028

17 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a plan to provide high-speed internet to all homes by 2028. This project aims to improve the country's digital infrastructure, guaranteeing a connection speed of 1Gbps for every home. The initiative is part of a broader effort to boost connectivity and support Singapore's economic and technological growth. The plan includes significant investments in telecommunications networks and data transmission technology. Tamil Murasu reports it. This development is seen as a crucial step in keeping Singapore at the forefront of digital innovation and global competitiveness.