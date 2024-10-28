Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Government promotes community trust to fight radicalisation

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
27 October 2024_ Singapore's Minister of Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli has highlighted the importance of trust among citizens as a shield against radicalisation. At an event in Tampines, he referred to a recent case of a teenager arrested for planning an attack on non-Muslims, stressing that radicalisation is not limited to one religion or ethnicity. Masagos urged the community to work together to address this threat and not be influenced by extremist ideologies. Berita Harian reported. The event was attended by around 1,000 residents and representatives of various religious organisations, underlining Singapore's commitment to social cohesion and peace among different faiths.

