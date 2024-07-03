Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Government proposes new laws against money laundering

Singapore: Government proposes new laws against money laundering
03 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
3 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a plan to change the law against money laundering and other serious crimes. The proposed changes aim to improve the efficiency of investigations and combat money laundering crimes more effectively. The new law will give police authorities greater powers to sanction 'money mules', although it is not possible to trace exactly the flow of illicit money. 'Money mules' are individuals who transfer money on behalf of others, often unknowingly involved in criminal activity. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. These measures are part of a broader government effort to strengthen the country's financial security.

