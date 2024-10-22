Singapore: Government reconsiders nuclear stance to ensure energy security

October 22, 2024_ The Singapore government, represented by Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen, has announced a review of its stance against nuclear energy, considering it as one of the options for the country's energy future. At an energy forum held at Taiwan University, Chen stressed the importance of completing a nuclear safety assessment by 2030 and exploring new nuclear technologies. In addition, the government intends to retain nuclear power plant personnel after achieving the goal of a nuclear-free Singapore in 2025, to prepare for possible future demand for nuclear power. The news was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, is facing both internal and external energy challenges, and the government is committed to ensuring the security of energy supply.