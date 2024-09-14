Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Government rejects offers for Jurong land due to low prices

September 14, 2024_ The Singapore government has decided not to allocate the Jurong land, known as a "white site," due to price offers deemed too...

14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ The Singapore government has decided not to allocate the Jurong land, known as a "white site," due to price offers deemed too low. Analysts have attributed this to high costs and uncertainty that have influenced developers' proposals. The decision highlights the current challenges in Singapore's property market, where price expectations must align with economic conditions. The Jurong land issue is of particular importance, as it is a strategic area for urban development. The news was reported by 联合早报, highlighting the difficulties developers face in the current economic environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
