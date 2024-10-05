Singapore: Government steps up fight against money laundering

04 October 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a tightening of its anti-money laundering measures, focusing on unregulated sectors such as car dealerships and art dealers. Starting next week, dealerships will be involved in awareness campaigns on the risks of money laundering, with the obligation to report suspicious transactions. A 38-page report, published by an inter-ministerial committee, highlights how criminals use luxury goods to hide the illicit origin of their earnings. The source of this information is 联合早报. The government emphasizes that preventing money laundering is a collective responsibility and that each individual must report suspicious activities to contribute to the security of the country.