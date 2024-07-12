Singapore: Grab accused of violating competition law

12 July 2024_ The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said Grab's acquisition of Trans-cab violates competition law, reducing competition in the market and harming the interests of passengers and drivers. According to the CCCS, the acquisition led to an increase in fares for passengers and a decrease in earnings for drivers. The CCCS will take action against Grab to restore competition in the market and protect the interests of passengers and drivers. Grab said it will cooperate with the CCCS in the investigation and take steps to resolve the issue. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. The CCCS is the government body in Singapore responsible for promoting competition and protecting consumers.