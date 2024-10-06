Singapore: Great Palate 2024 celebrates Italian wines with exclusive events

05 October 2024_ Great Palate 2024, a series of wine experiences taking place in Singapore from 17 to 20 October, will highlight wines and spirits from the Old World, with a focus on Italian brands. Participants include well-known names such as Roberto Bava of the historic Giulio Cocchi winery, specializing in vermouth and sparkling wines, and Armando Castagnedi of Tenuta Sant'Antonio, renowned for its wines from the Veneto region. The event, organized by Malt & Wine Asia, will feature over 100 labels and themed masterclasses, culminating in a gala dinner featuring fine wines. The news was reported by thehoneycombers.com, highlighting the importance of the Italian wine tradition also in Singapore.