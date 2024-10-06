Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Great Palate 2024 celebrates Italian wines with exclusive events

05 October 2024_ Great Palate 2024, a series of wine experiences taking place in Singapore from 17 to 20 October, will highlight wines and spirits...

Singapore: Great Palate 2024 celebrates Italian wines with exclusive events
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ Great Palate 2024, a series of wine experiences taking place in Singapore from 17 to 20 October, will highlight wines and spirits from the Old World, with a focus on Italian brands. Participants include well-known names such as Roberto Bava of the historic Giulio Cocchi winery, specializing in vermouth and sparkling wines, and Armando Castagnedi of Tenuta Sant'Antonio, renowned for its wines from the Veneto region. The event, organized by Malt & Wine Asia, will feature over 100 labels and themed masterclasses, culminating in a gala dinner featuring fine wines. The news was reported by thehoneycombers.com, highlighting the importance of the Italian wine tradition also in Singapore.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
will feature over gala dinner featuring the news was reported by specializing in vermouth
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza