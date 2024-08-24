Singapore: Growing concern over thefts in Holland and Bukit Timah

23 August 2024_ Residents of Holland and Bukit Timah in Singapore are on high alert after a spate of home burglaries hit the area. Despite the concern, many residents continue to feel safe, even though ten burglaries were reported between June and August, allegedly by an international gang. Authorities have already arrested three Chinese nationals and are looking for fourteen more suspects. The news was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg, highlighting the importance of tighter security measures and increasing participation of residents in communication groups to share safety information. Holland and Bukit Timah are popular residential areas in Singapore, characterized by private homes and an active community.