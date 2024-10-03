Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Growing demand for precious metal storage facilities
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Demand for specialised precious metals storage facilities is on the rise in Singapore, as wealthy investors stockpile gold and silver bars to preserve their wealth. BullionStar reported that the amount of gold and silver stored in its vaults doubled from 2019 to 2023. In response to this growing demand, Silver Bullion recently opened a new six-storey warehouse near Changi Airport, designed to hold 500 tonnes of gold and 10,000 tonnes of silver. According to The Business Times, customers are seeing precious metals as a form of long-term asset insurance, rather than just an investment. Singapore is known for its economic and legal stability, making it a popular location for storing valuable assets.

