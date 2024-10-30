Singapore: Growing interest among British ultra-rich in relocation

29 October 2024_ Singapore is seeing a surge in interest from ultra-rich UK residents looking to relocate, bringing a significant influx of wealth with it. This is partly due to the abolition of the ‘non-domiciled’ tax status for around 74,000 ultra-rich UK residents, along with other potential tax changes under the new Labour government. According to international tax expert David Lesperance, many of these investors have made contingency plans to leave the UK. The news was reported by The Business Times. Singapore, known for its business-friendly environment and economic stability, continues to be a popular destination for high-profile investors seeking better tax opportunities.