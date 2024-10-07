Singapore: Growing interest in self-serve online investment platforms

07 October 2024_ Self-serve online investment platforms are gaining popularity among Singapore’s affluent clients, traditionally served by private banks and wealth managers. These platforms offer benefits such as lower costs and a greater variety of investment options, making private market funds more accessible. Small and medium-sized family offices in particular have reported that these platforms allow them to diversify portfolios with more manageable entry amounts, The Business Times reports. The increased interest in these solutions reflects a shift in the way investors manage their wealth, as they seek greater control and flexibility in their investment choices.