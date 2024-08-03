Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Growth of healthcare technology startups

03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ Singapore has seen significant growth in the number of startups and investments in the health technology sector. In 2023, healthtech startups in Singapore raised US$409 million, with a doubling of transaction volume compared to the previous year. Globally, countries face challenges related to aging populations and rising healthcare costs, creating opportunities for startups that offer more efficient and patient-centered solutions. These startups use innovations to improve patient outcomes and expand access to care. The news is reported by The Business Times. Singapore, known for its advanced healthcare system, continues to be a hub for healthcare innovation.

in Evidenza