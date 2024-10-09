Singapore: Han’s Cafe Celebrates Pasta Month with Barilla and Chef Andrea Tranchero

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
12:41
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 October 2024_ Han’s Cafe & Cake House, located at Suntec Tower 4 in Singapore, has launched an exclusive promotion in collaboration with Barilla to celebrate Pasta Month. Until the end of the promotion, diners can enjoy authentic pasta dishes prepared by renowned Chef Andrea Tranchero, Executive Chef of Barilla, Asia Pacific. The specialties offered include Spaghetti with Herb Chicken and Truffle Sauce, and Spaghetti “Sorrento Style” with Zucchini, bringing a taste of Italy to Singapore. This was reported by sg.everydayonsales.com. This initiative is an unmissable opportunity for pasta lovers to savour Italian cuisine in a welcoming and festive environment.

Tag
pasta Month exclusive promotion Singapore Suntec Tower 4 in Singapore
