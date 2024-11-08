Singapore: HDB posts record deficit of $6.775 billion in 2023

7 November 2024_ The Public Housing Authority of Singapore (HDB) has reported a record deficit of US$6.775 billion for the 2023 financial year, up 26% from the previous year. This deficit is mainly attributed to projected losses on under-construction flats and subsidies for home purchases. Despite the challenges, HDB has started construction of around 22,700 flats, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the affordability of public housing. The source of this news is Berita Harian. HDB, established in 1960, is responsible for planning and construction of public housing in Singapore, a key aspect of the country's housing policy.