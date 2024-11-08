Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: HDB posts record deficit of $6.775 billion in 2023

7 November 2024_ The Public Housing Authority of Singapore (HDB) has reported a record deficit of US$6.775 billion for the 2023 financial year, up...

Singapore: HDB posts record deficit of $6.775 billion in 2023
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

7 November 2024_ The Public Housing Authority of Singapore (HDB) has reported a record deficit of US$6.775 billion for the 2023 financial year, up 26% from the previous year. This deficit is mainly attributed to projected losses on under-construction flats and subsidies for home purchases. Despite the challenges, HDB has started construction of around 22,700 flats, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the affordability of public housing. The source of this news is Berita Harian. HDB, established in 1960, is responsible for planning and construction of public housing in Singapore, a key aspect of the country's housing policy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
HDB key aspect of the country's housing policy deficit of housing
Vedi anche
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza