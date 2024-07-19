Singapore: High-speed train project with Kuala Lumpur coming by 2026

July 19, 2024_ The governments of Malaysia and Singapore are working together to build a high-speed train project that will connect Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. The project is expected to be completed by 2026. This new rail line will significantly reduce travel times between the two cities and is expected to stimulate economic growth. The project is seen as an important step to improve transport infrastructure in the region. Tamil Murasu reports it. The high-speed train is an important initiative to strengthen economic and social ties between Malaysia and Singapore.