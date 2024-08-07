Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Home Ministry steps up scrutiny of casinos ahead of law review

Singapore: Home Ministry steps up scrutiny of casinos ahead of law review
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Casino Regulatory Authority to strengthen control measures over casinos ahead of tomorrow's review of the law. This initiative aims to prevent casinos from becoming places for money laundering and other criminal activities. The Ministry highlighted the importance of more rigorous inspections and audits to ensure compliance with current regulations. Furthermore, greater cooperation with other enforcement agencies was called for to combat organized crime. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, known for its strict gambling regulation, is trying to maintain a safe and legal environment for its citizens and visitors.

