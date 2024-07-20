Singapore: Hong Seh Motors invests in Italian supercar equipment

19 July 2024_ Hong Seh Motors, a former authorized Ferrari and Maserati dealer in Singapore, has invested $2 million in its workshop and equipment to ensure high-quality service. Among the new equipment, a chassis alignment robotic arm and a jig from Carbench, an Italian brand used by manufacturers such as Maserati and Ferrari, stand out. Additionally, Hong Seh's eco-friendly paint shop uses an electric spray booth from Saima and PPG water-based paints, the same brand used by Ferrari. According to sgcarmart.com, Hong Seh Motors offers maintenance services at reasonable prices while maintaining high standards. The news underlines the importance of Italian equipment in guaranteeing the quality of service.