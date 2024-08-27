Singapore: Housing affordability becomes central issue in general elections

26 August 2024_ Housing affordability is shaping up to be a hot topic ahead of the upcoming general election in Singapore, according to industry experts. Property prices have been rising over the past two years, prompting the People's Action Party to consider measures to cool the property market. Recently, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) announced a tightening of lending limits, reducing the maximum loan limit from 80% to 75%. The source of this information is theindependent.sg. The measures have been criticized by some experts, who say they are insufficient to address growing anxiety among citizens about house prices.