Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Housing affordability becomes central issue in general elections

26 August 2024_ Housing affordability is shaping up to be a hot topic ahead of the upcoming general election in Singapore, according to industry...

Singapore: Housing affordability becomes central issue in general elections
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 August 2024_ Housing affordability is shaping up to be a hot topic ahead of the upcoming general election in Singapore, according to industry experts. Property prices have been rising over the past two years, prompting the People's Action Party to consider measures to cool the property market. Recently, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) announced a tightening of lending limits, reducing the maximum loan limit from 80% to 75%. The source of this information is theindependent.sg. The measures have been criticized by some experts, who say they are insufficient to address growing anxiety among citizens about house prices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rising over property market topic house prices
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza