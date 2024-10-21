Singapore: Importance of Community Vigilance Against Youth Terrorism

21 October 2024_ Singapore's Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has stressed the need for greater community vigilance to prevent youth involvement in terrorism. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between citizens and authorities to address this issue during a meeting. Shanmugam urged society to remain vigilant and play an active role in supporting young people, preventing them from being drawn into extremist ideologies. The minister's statement comes amid growing concerns over youth radicalisation. The news was reported by Berita Harian, a leading news source in Singapore. The Singapore government continues to work to ensure security and social cohesion in the country.