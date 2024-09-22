Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Increase in enrolments in IT universities and employment challenges for recent graduates

22 September 2024_ Singapore universities are seeing a significant increase in enrolments in computer science courses, in response to the growing...

Singapore: Increase in enrolments in IT universities and employment challenges for recent graduates
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 September 2024_ Singapore universities are seeing a significant increase in enrolments in computer science courses, in response to the growing demand for graduates in the technology sector. However, the skills required by employers are changing, creating more intense competition for jobs. Recent graduates must now adapt to these new demands to succeed in the job market, straitstimes.com reports. Singapore universities are renowned for their academic excellence and produce highly skilled professionals in the technology field.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
are seeing job market seeing Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza