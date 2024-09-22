Singapore: Increase in enrolments in IT universities and employment challenges for recent graduates

22 September 2024_ Singapore universities are seeing a significant increase in enrolments in computer science courses, in response to the growing...
22 September 2024_ Singapore universities are seeing a significant increase in enrolments in computer science courses, in response to the growing demand for graduates in the technology sector. However, the skills required by employers are changing, creating more intense competition for jobs. Recent graduates must now adapt to these new demands to succeed in the job market, straitstimes.com reports. Singapore universities are renowned for their academic excellence and produce highly skilled professionals in the technology field.