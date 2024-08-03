Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Increase in job requests from foreign employees

03 August 2024_ In Singapore, 3,997 employment-related requests and appeals were filed, with over half (54%) coming from overseas employees. These...

Singapore: Increase in job requests from foreign employees
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ In Singapore, 3,997 employment-related requests and appeals were filed, with over half (54%) coming from overseas employees. These workers represent a third of the country's workforce, excluding migrant domestic workers. The increasing incidence of requests from foreigners highlights the challenges they face in the local job market. The situation raises questions about employment policies and the integration of foreign workers into Singaporean society. The news is reported by The Business Times. Singapore is a major financial and commercial center in Asia, known for its cultural diversity and the presence of a significant foreign worker community.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Singapore In Singapore local job market The news is reported by The Business Times
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza