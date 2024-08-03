Singapore: Increase in job requests from foreign employees

03 August 2024_ In Singapore, 3,997 employment-related requests and appeals were filed, with over half (54%) coming from overseas employees. These workers represent a third of the country's workforce, excluding migrant domestic workers. The increasing incidence of requests from foreigners highlights the challenges they face in the local job market. The situation raises questions about employment policies and the integration of foreign workers into Singaporean society. The news is reported by The Business Times. Singapore is a major financial and commercial center in Asia, known for its cultural diversity and the presence of a significant foreign worker community.