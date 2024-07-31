Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Increase in young patients with chronic diseases and investments in healthcare

31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ Singapore's Minister of Health, Ong Ye Kung, said that the number of young patients suffering from chronic diseases is constantly increasing, which is affecting the health system's ability to cope with new needs. The government is committed to further investing in healthcare facilities and promoting healthy lifestyles to address this challenge. Furthermore, measures for the prevention and management of chronic diseases will be intensified, ensuring effective use of healthcare resources. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in the world, is seeking to improve public health and the quality of life of its citizens through proactive health policies.

