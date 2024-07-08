Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
Singapore: Incumbent faces new challenger

8 July 2024_ A new challenger emerges in Singapore politics, with the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP) putting forward a candidate seen as a strong...

Singapore: Incumbent faces new challenger
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ A new challenger emerges in Singapore politics, with the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP) putting forward a candidate seen as a strong opponent for the current president. The candidate, known for his moderate positions and his knowledge of China, said he wanted to defend his integrity against accusations of corruption. The electoral campaign promises to be intense, with both candidates trying to win the favor of voters. The political situation in Singapore is in turmoil, with the electorate watching developments closely. The 中國時報 reports it. The electoral competition could lead to significant changes in the country's leadership.

