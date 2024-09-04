Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Singapore: India, Singapore ready to strengthen bilateral ties
03 September 2024_ Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has underlined the importance of elevating bilateral relations between India and Singapore ahead of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for September 4-5. Jaishankar highlighted India's significant progress and urged Singapore to seize the opportunities presented by this new environment. Modi's visit marks his first trip to Singapore since 2018 and comes amidst the two countries' well-established economic and defence cooperation. Singapore is India's largest foreign investor and the two nations are actively collaborating in various sectors, including technology and green energy, theonlinecitizen.com reported. Modi's visit is expected to be a pivotal moment in further strengthening this historic partnership.

