Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Inflation falls below 2% for the first time in seven months

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ The Central Bureau of Statistics Singapore announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.82%, marking the first time that inflation has fallen below 2% since February. This suggests a slowdown in price growth, which could affect the government's future economic policies. Analysts note that this trend could reflect a stabilization of the local economy and a decrease in inflationary pressure. The news was reported by The Merit Times. The CPI is a key indicator for assessing inflation trends and the cost of living in Singapore, one of Asia's most developed economies.

